Victoria Beckham Reveals Her Vulnerable Side In Upcoming Netflix Documentary

Instagram/@netflix

The documentary sells the Victoria Beckham transformation story: from Spice Girl to the Singaporean fashion merchant. The trailer appears to show interviews reflecting on the highs and lows of 20 years of empire building, with her listing examples of her being wrongly perceived by the public, challenges she faced in business, and where she genuinely didn’t find strength in her own embrace of vulnerability.

Advertisement

Time to talk about Victoria Beckham…! That woman who everyone thought was just a miserable cow that never smiled has finally decided to give us a true glimpse into what has really been going on behind that perfect Posh Spice facade. And honestly? WE ARE LIVING FOR IT.”

And in that signature caption accompanying the trailer drop she says; “The film is about real strength in vulnerability: from the more fun times of my Spice Girls journey all the way to a rollercoaster ride of highs and lows that have shaped me along the way.” She adds, “I’ve never forgotten where I came from, so now I want to show them behind-the-scenes of the businesses I’ve spent the last twenty years building.”

The trailer is seriously some pretty gold. It shows Victoria recounting being that awkward kid in high school who really wanted to be loved. She spoke about how performing was her dream, how the Spice Girls made her accept who she was, then suddenly, it just ceased. Fashion was her outlet, and yet there was enormous cynicism – “a lot of people didn’t take it seriously.”

As the label began, she started spilling the tea: “We were millions in the red,” she says, then, “It made me panic.” She is now having none of this losing success nonsense. Her shining moment was that she joked about never being able to properly make a cheese sandwich-well, even icons have their limits.

The comments just exploded with support and excitement. One user put forth the feelings of all: “I’m excited for this one. I like Victoria and I love she’s getting the respect she deserves.” Preach! “I know she is giving us EVERYTHING! I’m so ready!” was another. Same, honey, same.

David Beckham himself offers the sweetest comment: The football legend came out in support of his wife: “For the record, you can make a ham & cheese sandwich very well ❤️ I love you and I’m so proud that people are going to get to see what you have built ❤️ we are so proud.” Goal-levels zen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

Another fan pointed out one of the reasons why Victoria is so captivating: “Even when she’s trying to be sad and crying she comes off as funny. That’s why we love her and people looked up to her since 1996. She’s a beam of hope to millions, she’s Posh Spice.” Amen!

The documentary is a promise to take you through the transformation of Victoria from pop star to fashion powerhouse while having to deal with the critics who questioned her credentials—one commenter summed it up well: “You always were one step ahead, just took people a while to catch up with you.” Girl power!

Advertisement

Her recent fashion posts continue to showcase her style evolution. With October 2025 still so far away, fans will have to hold their breath as the deep dive into the Beckham world is underway. But if this trailer is any indication, it’s going to be well worth the wait. Victoria Beckham is finally spilling everything: the struggles, the successes, and, yes, even the vulnerably-poised behind that iconic pout. The documentary will also feature Netflix, the platform releasing it. She recently showcased bold red Sloan mules in a chic campaign, and has also shared nostalgic summer romance memories with David.