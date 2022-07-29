Vanessa Lachey, Star Of ‘Love Is Blind’, Spoke About The Shows Lack Of Body Diversty Because Of Insecure People

“Love Is Blind” is a Netflix series that recently got popular. The reality show is raw and emotional and has a lot of moments within that fans adore. The show has many good points but recently, a lot of people have pointed out that there is very less body diversity in the show.

The show is hosted by Vanessa Lachey and her husband Nick Lachey. The show makes strangers go on blind dates with others so they can find their soulmates. However, many fans have noticed that there isn’t a lot of body diversity in the show and have questioned Vanessa about it.

On the topic, Vanessa has claimed that many plus-sized people were too insecure to come on the show. However, many people called her out on this as they believed that her response wasn’t good enough. She said that diverse body types were always welcome on the show however the insecurity of the people was why they did not partake in the show.

According to Vanessa, “Their whole life, they’ve been so insecure about being themselves because of this crazy swipe generation that we are in and this catfishing world that we’re in, that they’re so afraid to be themselves.” She also thought that many people had not found the confidence in themselves in two weeks to be comfortable with who they were and so they might not have been ready to find a spouse.

Many people were offended at Vanessa’s comments as they claimed that the show only featured hot people. Many people called her out on making this a fat person’s problem with her statement that they were insecure and not a skinny people problem.

Another user even commented that the show should have more body-diverse hosts. However, a lot of fans claimed that it was impossible they hadn’t found a single body diverse person to partake in as many people are confident in their bodies in this day and age.

Vanessa has also spoken about queer-related diversity. She said that there might be an issue with including because then the rooms would not be shared which would defeat the purpose of a blind date. However, there might be