Uma Thurman reveals in an open letter why abortion was her path to happiness

Uma Thurman shared her experience from her early childhood when she had an abortion as a teenager.

In total, the key to abortion is desired to be terminated for about 36 million women of reproductive age, according to a study by Planned Parenthood, a health organization that conducts abortions.

In this way, women are returning to the "Middle Ages," and many stars have said out on this topic and strongly criticized the court's decision.

One of those who determined to speak on this topic is the famous actress Uma Thurman, who revealed that she had an abortion at the age of 15 and that it saved her life and enabled her to become a good mother and a successful woman and her we are transmitting the open letter in its entirety:

"I pursued the course of the radical anti-abortion law in Texas with great sorrow and something like horror.

Now, expecting to draw the flames of debate from weak women who will be immediately affected by this law, I share my experience.

You may not be curious in an actress' opinion." but given this shameful move, I feel I must stand up for women.

I began my acting career at 15, working in an environment where I was often the only child in the room.

I accidentally got pregnant with a much older man in my late teens. I lived in Europe, away from my family, and I was preparing to start my career.

I called my family. My mother was seriously ill and hospitalized. My father went to her to talk about what options I had. We had never talked about sex before; this was the first time, and it was horrible for all of us.

They questioned me about the status of my relationship. It was not sustainable and warned me how difficult it could be to raise a baby on my own as a teenager.