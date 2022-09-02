Tyler Cameron Has Been Charged With Using Paige Lorenze To Get A Fan Base

Tyler Cameron allegedly told Paige Lorenze that he wanted a controversy before they revealed their unexpected affair.

She admitted as much to former Call Her Daddy co-host Sofia Franklyn on her webcast, Sofia With An F. "He has a really incredible fanbase, so this might sound selfish, but I felt like he was exploiting me," she said. Lorenze stated that she believed he desired a media frenzy.

She claimed that when he saw how many viewers I was getting on my Instagram Story compared to him, he said, "I need a controversy."

The duo originally met through common acquaintances as they were attending all the same events, according to Lorenze, 24, who has previously dated troubled country singer Morgan Wallen and notorious actor Armie Hammer.

He's huge, athletic, and gorgeous, and I thought, "This dude is a smoking show."

The 24-year-old model said that there had been "s-t" in the media over her romances, probably alluding to her breakup with Wallen.

I believe he recognized a chance. She implied that Cameron wanted attention from the media because he was about to unveil something, not because he didn't want me but because she believed that was the reason he desired to go public so quickly.

Page Six first confirmed that the former "Bachelor" candidate, 29, who finished second on Hannah Brown's season of the show in 2019, began dating Lorenze in early July. They broke up less than two months after we got the first pictures of them kissing while walking around New York City.

Cameron abruptly broke up with Lorenze on national television, much to her astonishment. We had to start moving backward. The timing was wrong. It was detrimental to us. He said this last month when he appeared on EDaily !'s Pop: "So, we're back to not dating anymore."

Cameron continued by saying that despite their split, he and Lorenze still have a lot of love and respect for one another.