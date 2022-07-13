Twitter Representative Are Preparing To Sue Elon Musk

The name of Elon Musk does not leave the front pages of the top media.

The businessman throws up new newsbreaks to the press every day. In early July, the inventor confirmed that his former employee, Siobhan Zilis , had given birth to twins from him.

And a few days later, Musk was again at the center of the scandal, derailing a $ 44 billion deal.

According to The Guardian, the head of Tesla refused to buy Twitter due to a lack of information about the number of fake accounts on the social network.

"Musk is terminating the merger agreement because Twitter is materially violating numerous provisions of the agreement.

In addition, the company appears to have made false and misleading statements that Musk relied on to make the purchase decision, and this is likely to have repercussions for the company,"the billionaire's representatives said in an official letter.

"Twitter has not provided the information the entrepreneur has been requesting for almost two months.

Therefore, Musk has every reason to believe that the number of false or spam accounts on the social network is significantly higher than the declared 5%," the letter says.

In response, the chairman of the board of directors of Twitter, Bret Taylor, said that he intends to sue the entrepreneur in order to achieve a sale or at least receive a penalty for disrupting the transaction of $ 1 billion.

