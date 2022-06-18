TV presenter Ellen DeGeneres vacations in Bodrum for the first time in her life

TV presenter Ellen DeGeneres and her partner Portia De Rossi were seen in Bodrum, Turkey.

Hollywood stars were seen on the pier at the hotel where they were staying: Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi sailed on a boat to explore Bodrum Bay. Presumably, they plan to leave later the resort where they visited for the first time on a private jet and go to another country.

TV stars were not the first celebrities to visit Turkey this year.

Supermodel Kate Moss was vacationing at a detox resort in Bodrum last month. And in early June, British actor Jason Statham, his partner, model Rosine Huntington-Whiteley, and their children were seen in Antalya.

Earlier, the actor spent two months in Antalya while filming the film Operation Fortune: The Art of Winning. Beginning his career as a stand-up comedian, Alan de Janeiro rose to prominence after the show's premiere in 1994.

Then, in 2021, she announced that she would end her performance due to a toxic workplace.

With a personal fortune of $370 million, she came to the fore when she sold a home for $13.5 million in the last few months with a profit of $1.5 million. Shortly afterward, she himself confirmed the news in a statement:

"When you're a creative person, you need to be constantly challenged - and this show is as good as it gets, and as fun as it gets." Unfortunately, this is no longer a challenge.

Talking about the emotional final season, he said: 'I knew this was going to be my last season, so I really tried to take everything. I was last week or two. '

"I was really emotional about two months, but not last week because I really just wanted to enjoy it. I was working a lot with Jay Shetty, too, when I was present, and I was. So I was very present for all this.