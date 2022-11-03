Tristan Thompson Wanted To Pay For Daughter True Thompson's Birthday Party But Khloe Kardashian Refused The Offer

In the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, which aired on November 3, Khloe Kardashian was throwing a birthday party for her daughter, True Thompson, whom she shares with her ex, Tristan Thompson.

True is now 4 years old. Tristan Thompson couldn't attend the birthday party due to being occupied by a basketball game however, the NBA player did offer to pay for the entire celebration, an offer which Khloe Kardashian refused.

The episode showed Khloe talking to the camera about her feelings on the occasion of her daughter's birthday and she said:

"I cannot believe True is turning 4. I have an opportunity to shape her into such an incredible young woman, and I'm not going to take that job lightly."

Later, in the episode, Kris Jenner took Khloe aside and told her that Tristan wanted to cover the bill for the birthday party to which Khloe replied, "That's really nice, but I won't let him do that. I don't need anyone's help."

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson started dating way back in 2016 and for 2 years the two were completely happy with one another but troubles began in 2018 when right around the time of True's birth, it was revealed that Tristan Thompson had cheated on Khloe Kardashian.

This caused a scandal and from then on, Tristan and Khloe had a very complicated on-again off-again relationship which ended for good when recently it was revealed once again that Tristan Thompson had cheated on Khloe Kardashian with his trainer Maralee Nichols. It was also revealed that Maralee Nichols was pregnant with Tristan's baby and at the time of the revelation, Tristan and Khloe were both expecting their second child which they were going to have via surrogate.

Now, Khloe and Tristan have decided to call it quits but they have decided to continue co-parenting their children. Will matters like the one of the payment of True's birthday party continue to come between Khloe and Tristan and cause friction in their parenting situation?