Entertainment

Tristan Thompson Sparks Outrage With Appearance Alongside Eric Trump At Nasdaq

By Immanuel Campbell
Sep 19, 2025 2:19 AM
Tristan Thompson Sparks Outrage With Appearance Alongside Eric Trump At Nasdaq
Instagram/@realtristan13

NBA star Tristan Thompson saw a heated controversy arise in the media following his presence at the Nasdaq market site alongside Eric Trump and various other personalities of the former president’s business entourage. The post that celebrated a particular business milestone has received criticism from followers, who view such an association as glaring bad judgment.

Advertisement

A Thompson photograph published at the event and captioned: “What a moment at @nasdaq. Honored to celebrate with @ashergenoot, @erictrump, and the @abtc team. Big congrats to everyone on this milestone!” What starts as an innocent celebration soon gets politicized and proceeds down the comment section with disbelief and disgust at his company choice.

The reaction came instantaneously and animosity was immediately at full blast. “Immediately unfollow. You’re so ridiculous,” said one user, paving the way for hundreds more of the same. Many felt Thompson’s private life was open to criticism, with one saying, “Your poor daughter!” making reference to his co-parenting situation with Khloé Kardashian.

That is when the political divide became gleamingly apparent. Several comments aired their disappointment at what seemed to be Thompson’s political alignment: “I’ve been pulling for you this whole time. But i can’t with this! Bummer!!” and “Soooooo disappointed to see this is where you stand.” Several comments even mentioned Kardashian directly, one user tagging her: “I can’t imagine you supporting this administration. Can you go get your baby daddy, please!”

There were, however, a few defenders. One defender said, “Amazed at all the haters,” while another commented, “The libs are so mad,” pointing out the political nature of the controversy. Another exclaimed, “Double T around some heavy hitters!,” sticking to the business record and not the politics.

This kind of criticism went way beyond disappointment in some cases. “What a fucking loserrrrrr. How to try and become relevant again, 101,” is what some followers had to say. Another rendition took a racial turn: “I see a black person,” while another warned, “This not it champ. Not all money is good money. But I guess they’ll keep u around as their token.”

Advertisement

Thompson, who in recent times has kept a low profile as his NBA career ebbs, now finds himself drowned in a political controversy that has nothing to do with basketball. These are the moments when any celebrity occurrence with political figures immediately alienates chunks of their fanbase, irrespective of the original context or objective behind the appearance. This backlash is yet to cool off, with comments being added hours after the initial post was made.

Advertisement

