Trinity Fatu Shares Heartfelt Pregnancy Update With Baby's Kicks

Offering pregnant moments rarely displayed, WWE Superstar Trinity Fatu, then known as Naomi, told the world that her unborn child was already kicking with mighty movements. The delighted mama had posted a video with a caption describing how she couldn’t stop laughing at the in-ring action her baby was delivering to her even as she was away from the squared circle. In turn, this heralded a storm of excitement and hilarious reactions from fans who could not wait for the latest addition to the legendary Anoa’i wrestling family.

The post from Trinity reads, “Being out of in ring action and still getting kicked is crazy 😂⚠️,” and shows an interesting combination of incredulity and humor about impending motherhood, especially for one meant to be part of wrestling royalty. Complementing the clip and caption is a lively tune about “fighting” and being “fast,” which only elevates the jest of anticipation. It is an experience that many expectant parents know very well-the first strong movements from their baby in response to a surge of life.

The upbeat vibe was instantaneous. Another fan commented, “The baby is ready to compete in the ring. So cute. 🥰🥰” While such an expression was very touched, it also echoes the many people who are astonished at the preliminary glimmers of a future athlete. Much about the connection to Trinity’s career ensued, with another user jabbing, “Already getting those super kicks ready,” referencing the trademark move associated with her husband Jimmy Uso and The Bloodline.

Being out of in ring action and still getting kicked is crazy 😂⚠️ pic.twitter.com/2tAvgEm12V — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) September 26, 2025

The humor comprised legacy and family intertwined in almost all comments. “Lil uce already warmin up dat superkick like his pops,” one stated, using the word ‘uce’ meaning brother in Samoan. This was followed by another: “Awe baby uso kicking just like his dad and uncle🤣🔥baby uso don’t wanna miss no action he ready to wrestle already.” In a way, the comments suggest that the baby is already being inducted into the profound wrestling legacy that the fans are flaunting in jest.

The excitement was not just for wrestling. Many drew along with the happiness of the moment. One fan exclaimed, “OMG BABY FATU IS SO BIG ALREADY i’m getting emotional for you” alongside an outpouring of heartfelt excitement about witnessing a public figure undergo such a personal life milestone. The more straightforward statement followed, “Congratulations!!!!! I am so so happy for you and your growing family 🥹🥰,” cementing the general support for Trinity and Jimmy.

Some of the predictions began long-term strategizing. “24 years in the future that kid is main eventing mania,” put forth one admirer, while another said, “i’ve seen enough, give em all the belts!!!!!” The good vibe has already started to hoard a cartel for the next generation. Even if said jokingly, one really bestowed some wrestling advice on them with, “Gonna have to teach the little one not to work stiff,” ironically referencing a term in the business meaning hitting somebody too hard.

Amidst the jokes and predictions were the nuggets of maternal wisdom that most could relate to: “Wait until you can start feeling their kicks, idk how I can even explain how it feels to have your baby kick you in the side😂,” chimed in another expectant mother. This grounds celebrity news in the experiences that unite people, weaving Trinity’s journey into those shared by millions of others across the world. In a recent social media post, she showed her humorous side.

Trinity Fatu's update is more than just an announcement-about family, legacy, and the sheer joy of new life. This enthusiastic reaction from her followers is a reflection of the deep connection star shares with her audience as they, in turn, have shared her path. The little one-now named "Baby Uso" by social media-might be one of the most anticipated debuts in recent years.