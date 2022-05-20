Travis Scott contributes $1 million to black students after deadly stampede. 31-year-old Rapper Travis Scott donated one million rubles to a hundred black students so that they could complete their education and not face financial difficulties in the learning process. It is reported by TMZ.

The contractor donated that amount to $10,000 in scholarships for black students who are graduating this year. This decision was made so that students do not face financial difficulties and receive diplomas of education.

The million-dollar amount was distributed to students at 38 institutions, including the University of Alabama, Central State University, Jackson State University, and many more.

The donation was part of the HEAL charity event created by the artist after a fatal stampede at his concert last November. In total, Travis Scott allocated five million dollars for the project.

Earlier it became known that the hip-hop artist would perform on stage for the first time after the tragedy at his concert.

Hip-hop artist Travis Scott will return to the stage after the tragedy at the Astroworld festival. It is reported by CNN.

The rapper will perform at a major event for the first time since the stampede that occurred at his concert. On May 15, he will be a member of the Billboard Music Awards event.

The crush occurred on November 5, 2020, at the Astroworld festival in Houston during a concert by rapper Travis Scott. It stayed half an hour, during which time more than 300 people were wounded. Initially, it was reported that eight fans of the rapper died from their injuries. They were between 14 and 27 years old. On September 11, it became known that 22-year-old Bharti Shahani died in a hospital in Houston. Four days later, nine-year-old Erza Blount died.