Travis Scott Cannot Decide A New Name For Their Son Says Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner recently stopped by at the Late Late Show with James Corden alongside her mother Kris Jenner and the show explored many aspects of what Kylie has been up to lately but among the bullet points of the things that were discussed was the fact that Kylie and Travis have to pick out a new name for their son and they cannot think of one. Well, Kylie made it abundantly clear that it is not her but rather Travis who cannot stick to one new name.

According to Kylie, Travis picks a out a new name almost everyday and likes it very much before moving on to another one.

“Travis likes to sometimes like ... one day, he’ll be like, ‘Oooh, this name’s kinda cool,’ and changes it again,” said Kylie.

Kylie's son was born in February this year and was named officially Wolf Webster, until recently Kylie announced that they will no longer be naming their son Wolf. However, Kylie made it clear during her appearance on Corden's show that the official process had not begun yet.

“We haven’t officially legally changed the name. His name is still Wolf. His passport’s Wolf, but that isn’t gonna be his name. We’re just waiting,” said Kylie.

The model and businesswoman did reveal that they were closing in on a name now despite Travis's habit to find a new name everyday and she joked that the new name will not be animal based in any way.

Its understandable that the 2 parents would be thinking this decision through since changing a name according to California law is not an easy process.

The process would involve filing a petition with the court together, scheduling a hearing date, and publishing a notice in the newspaper saying they are asking to legally change his first name.

So its almost confirmed that the entire process will not be kept on the hush hush like the two intend and would definitely become wildly public. Fans are excited to hear what new name the two have finally come to agree on.