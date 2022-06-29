Travis Barker's Fans Are In Shock Following The Latest News

It's been revealed that Travis Barker 's fans are currently in shock following the latest reports. Check out what happened that has everyone freaking out.

He reportedly was hospitalized in California at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Tuesday. ' Kourtney Kardashian reportedly remained by his side as he was transported from West Hills hospital to Cedars-Sinai. It’s unclear why he’s been hospitalized at this time or the severity of his condition,' TSR notes.

Someone said: 'This is when those vows mean so much in sickness & in health,' and a commenter posted this message: 'He said God save me! So he gone be alright.'

A follower said: 'Yes . That’s all He wants. Submission. Ask Him to save those sisters too amen,' and someone else posted this: 'please keep him here for her. She has waited all her life for this love.'

at the beginning of this month, the lovers staged an unusual evening in Italy.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker never cease to amaze: first a secret marriage in Las Vegas, then a luxurious wedding ceremony in Portofino with the closest ones, and an amazing gothic party, photos of which Kourtney shared on the social network.

In a series of shots, the reality TV star captured the atmosphere of a 16th-century castle, a wedding cake with a cute inscription, and, of course, a romantic kiss with her lover by candlelight.

The event was held in the circle of relatives, including all the sisters of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

As an insider tells People, the pre-wedding celebration went great; Kourtney did not stop smiling and enjoyed every moment. After that, the star even changed her name on the social network to Kourtney Kardashian Barker, accompanying the signature with a heart and flame.