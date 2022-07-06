Travis Barker Spends 4th Of July After Recent Release From Hospital for Pancreatitis

Travis Barker is one of the uprising rappers in the music community. He is loved by all for his music and is appreciated for the fresh style he brings to the table. Even though he seems like a tough guy, many instances have proved that is a real sweetheart.

Recently it was reported that Travis was in the hospital due to a scary bout of pancreatitis. Travis has been struggling with health issues for quite a while now and fans have been very worried about him. However, Travis posted his story on Instagram on the 4th of July showing that he was finally out of the hospital and he was enjoying his day.

Over the holiday weekend, he had been released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. He had also posted images of flowers he had received from Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble. He also posted a picture of an orange truck and a beach.

Travis's wife, Kourtney Kardashian, also shared the same kind of photos. In one of the videos that Kourtney had posted, her children Penelope, aged 9, and her son Reign, aged 7, can be seen sitting in the backseat of the truck. Although Travis's face is not shown, it is assumed that he was the one driving the truck.

Travis has been very open about his experience of pancreatitis. He said that he had gone into the hospital for an endoscopy on Monday feeling great. However, after dinner, he experienced the worst kind of pain. In the endoscopy, he had a small polyp removed which had caused damage to his pancreatic drainage tube. This had resulted in him getting pancreatitis in the first place.

Travis had kept fans updated with his condition, even tweeting from the hospital that he felt great and that he was grateful for every one. Kourtney herself was grateful for all the support and thanked the medical professionals that had taken care of her husband.

It was truly a very scary time for the family but Kourtney thanked God for saving her husband and was very reflective in her posts about how we take life for granted. Travis is now better and fans are happy that he is getting better with every passing day.