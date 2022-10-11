Travis Barker Honors His Amazing Son, Landon Travis, On His 19th Birthday

On Monday, the drummer for Blink-182 uploaded an Instagram photo in honor of his son Landon Asher, who was 19 years old. In a slideshow of photographs taken over the course of their relationship, Barker showed his son how appreciative and pleased he is of him.

Best wishes on your birthday, @landonasherbarker!! Barker said in the captions of the images, "You are the most incredible son I could want for."

I couldn't be more pleased with the guy you've become. I praise and thank God for blessing me with such a great son. On this most important day, I wish you all the best. I love you!!!

Kourtney Kardashian, Landon's stepmother, also wished him a happy birthday on Instagram by posting a family photo from the weekend of the couple's wedding in Portofino, Italy, in May, which included herself, Landon, Barker, and their children Reign and Penelope. The photo was taken on the weekend of the couple's nuptials. I hope you have the best birthday ever, @landonasherbarker! I will adore you always and for always!

In the audience of Dancing with the Stars one week ago, Kourtney, Travis, and Landon were there to cheer on Landon's girlfriend, Charli D'Amelio, and her partner Mark Ballas.

Charli received cheers from Travis, Landon, and Kourtney when the camera shifted to their section after she had performed a seductive version of the rumba to the tune of Billie Eilish's "No Time to Die."

During the time, Travis was spotted standing behind Kourtney with his arm around her as she smiled.

Kourtney, who shares her children Reign, 7, Penelope, 10, and Mason, 12, with her ex-husband Scott Disick, recently stated that their mixed family is taking their time coming together in a single location. Mason is the oldest of three children.