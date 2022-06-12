Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian show off their gothic pre-wedding party

Lovers staged an unusual evening in Italy.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker never cease to amaze: first a secret marriage in Las Vegas, then a luxurious wedding ceremony in Portofino with the closest ones, and now an amazing gothic party, photos of which Kourtney shared on the social network just now.

In a series of shots, the reality TV star captured the atmosphere of a 16th-century castle, a wedding cake with a cute inscription, and, of course, a romantic kiss with her lover by candlelight.

The event was held in the circle of relatives, including all the sisters of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

As an insider tells People, the pre-wedding celebration went great; Kourtney did not stop smiling and enjoyed every moment. After that, the star even changed her name on the social network to Kourtney Kardashian Barker, accompanying the signature with a heart and flame.

Recall that the relationship between Kourtney and Travis became known to fans only last year when the lovers stopped hiding their feelings and began to share joint photos on social networks.

In mid-October, Kardashian received a marriage proposal on the ocean at sunset, surrounded by scarlet roses.

But Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, have said more than once that they want a baby.

The couple openly admitted that they are ready for IVF, wishing this dream to come true. The new season of the series "Keeping up with the Kardashians" also has several clear episodes on the subject.

The newlyweds were filmed during a visit to a gynecologist, who underwent ultrasound and other tests to determine Kourtney's chances of becoming a mother again.

The couple now has five children: Kardashian has two sons, 12-year-old Mason and 7-year-old Ryan, and a daughter from ex-partner Scott Disk, 9-year-old Penelope, and Barker has a daughter.

Son with 18-year-old Landon and a daughter with 16-year-old Alabama ex-wife Playboy model Shanna Moakler.