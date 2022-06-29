Trending

Emma ThompsonEmma Thompson
Jun 29, 2022 12:33 PM
Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, grossed over a billion dollars worldwide
Credit: thenews

Top Gun: Maverick grossed nearly $522 million in the United States and about $485 million internationally.

The film has already evolved into the highest-grossing movie of Tom Cruise 's career, surpassing Mission: Impossible: Fallout with $791 million.

Recall that according to the plot, the pilot, nicknamed Maverick, must prepare a team of pilots for a special task, which the son of his deceased friend turned out to be.

The film premiered worldwide on May 18. In a previous post, In the US, Top Gun has already overtaken Doctor Strange: Into the Multiverse of Madness.

The tape was named the highest-grossing film of 2022. The action movie also became the second film alongside Spider-Man: No Way Home to break the $400 million mark since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The film, directed by Joseph Kosinski, hit theaters in May and earned $248 million worldwide in its opening weekend.

In the United States, its premiere took place on Memorial Day, a national holiday dedicated to the memory of fallen American servicemen.

Earlier it became known that the film "Top Gun: Maverick" also became the highest-grossing film in the career of Tom Cruise.

This is Tom Cruise's first film to gross over $100 million in its opening weekend. Previously, the record was held by "War of the Worlds" ($64.9 million) and "Mission: Impossible: Fallout" ($61.2 million).

In addition, the action movie had one of the best openings in the history of Paramount Studios. The best result is still held by Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014).

In total, the sequel to Top Gun (1986) grossed $248 million in theaters worldwide (excluding Russia and China).
Top Gun: Maverick was thought to premiere in 2020 but had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

The film was unleashed in the United States on Memorial Day, a national holiday dedicated to the memory of fallen American servicemen.

