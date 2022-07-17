Top Gun: Maverick Continues To Make History. The Sequel Has Already Surpassed Titanic, Earning $601.9 Million In US Theaters

In June, the film crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, making it Tom Cruise's biggest commercial success to date.

The film about the greatest fighter pilot of modern times grossed $1.2 billion internationally. The film also ranks 12th in terms of total ticket sales in North America.

Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins said: "For 110 years, Paramount Pictures has produced and distributed many of the most iconic films in Hollywood history, including the classic Titanic, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Top Gun: Maverick is a phenomenal film, and we are deeply proud to celebrate this amazing achievement with Tom Cruise, our directors, and cast, our marketing teams, and of course, all the new fans of the Top Gun series; without whom it would be impossible ."

It is worth noting that the legend of ace pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is rooted in a film almost 40 years old, released back in 1986, and successfully became legendary, largely due to spectacular flight footage and, of course, the acting of young Tom Cruise.

By the way, despite four nominations and unconditional commercial success, the Oscar was not awarded to the tape. This time, to guarantee, Cruz flew his fighter himself, performing many dangerous stunts.

