Tomi Lahren Mocks Gavin Newsom Over Restaurant Hugging Story

X/@TomiLahren

What’s his story? In a bitter example of how Newsom is now being scrutinized from political polarizing,

Advertisement

“Sure, this happened.” There was dripping thick sarcasm from Lahren while commenting on the Newsom clip. The California governor had explained that he’d gone into a restaurant just recently and the whole staff came out to hug him. They cried, waxing poetic about diverse constituencies and the very fabric of American society. Lahren sent one eye-roll emoji and then pasted a link. That little gesture did nobody any ill in the talk circuit.

Newsom spoke with some kind of dramatic urgency. His voice would get that glazy edge. It almost sounded like he was painting a picture for a movie scene: Staff members emerge, emotionally seeking comfort. What an evocative image, if true. But then, these are the very things everyone is doubting, it seems.

There was an outright flood of reactions; in other words, most of the people appeared to be indeed doubting it. One user shifting the disbelief about the near impossibility of this scenario in the comment said: “He would NEVER allow poor people to get close to him let alone HUG HIM.” Another called it “really bad acting,” adding, “Chuck Schumer does better political theater.” Somehow, comparing this to staged theater was a recurring notion.

Then come the sarcasm. Lots of it. “Yeah and I’m a trillionaire and secretly married to Jodie Comer,” another responded. The remark implied that, to the commenter at least, Newsom’s story is obviously a fabrication. Another asked for the restaurant’s name so that the employees could “debunk this liar!” Calls for evidence were quite a regular motif.

Some strands of comments took a slightly different tack, expressing disapproval towards Newsom’s policies rather than the story itself. “What Newsom, his ilk shirk: MAJORITY US doesn’t want a river of foreigners here to take jobs or to vote for Dems,” a user spoke, drawing the anecdote out unto bigger concerns about immigration. That’s the speed at which a personal story turns into a proxy for an overarching political debate.

On Newsom’s appearance, the salacious gossip of sorts was inexorably ironic. “I guess Gavin gave up on the just for men hair thing,” mocked one user, picking on the naughty gray rather than the narrative. Another said it reminded him of President Biden and forecast that the next story he was going to steal would be the “Corn Pop story.” They threw everything they had against him-from the tone to the credibility.

Gavin Newsom, who has been kept undering all spotlight as the alleged Democratic presidential hopeful in the not-so-distant future, is becoming more and more of a polarizing figure. The politics of California and his more caustic remarks against Republicans put him into a muddle. And today’s political climate amplifies such stories and dissects them without any restraint. Every single anecdote has become a battle.

Tomi Lahren, a wealthy conservative vixen, more often than not crosses swords with the opposing camps. Her skeptical attitude toward Newsom’s story was very much in keeping with her persona. She portrayed it as yet another scripted political theater. The great majority of her audience agreed and went for it in the comment section with wall-to-wall skepticism and insults.

Personal narratives of politicians are marked with instant scrutiny. In today’s highly polarized atmosphere, even an impromptu visit to a restaurant dries up partisan goodwill. Trust is indeed scarce, and never is authenticity spared from questioning. Newsom’s more-than-likely-fabricated-well-intentioned-but-for-real-moment-here-to-score-wins rendition was not accepted at face value.

Lahren’s one-liner, sarcastic social media post pretty much explained it all to the base. It was never meant to be a full-blown rebuttal; it was more of a manifest expression of disbelief that went viral among the masses. That response was an amalgamation of humor, anger, and outright cynicism- elements of the current political discourse.

Advertisement

On the restaurant side of the story, the only interested party will be Newsom himself plus his staffers. The verdict of the court of public opinion was very quick and unanimous: They simply don’t buy it. Lahren’s reaction was an immediate distillation of that sentiment. This incident has drawn comparisons to the kind of political trolling Ana Navarro Cardenas has commented on.