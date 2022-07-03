Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are heading to be parents

The Hollywood couple is not used to talking about their feelings to the whole world, so the fans learned about the engagement only a few months later.

However, lately, lovers have been delighting us with great news. It was this Wednesday that Zawe Ashton decided to show her growing tummy on the red carpet.

Ashton is clearly pregnant, dressed in a stunning milky tulle dress embellished with beads and floral stone shoulders. Delicate and, at the same time, feminine image from Sabina Bilenko was the perfect embodiment of her new position, so the star could hardly hide her happy smile.

Although the future daddy was busy filming, Ashton was accompanied by actors Freida Pinto, Sope Dirisu, Theo James, and Sianad Gregory, as well as director Emma Holly Jones.

An excellent reason for the joint triumph was the special screening of the drama "Mr. Malcolm's List," where Loki's wife played one of the main roles.

Zawe Ashton definitely knows how to capture memorable moments in her life at popular events. So, in March, at the BAFTA 2022 award ceremony, Ashton provoked engagement rumors when she was spotted with a wedding ring on her ring finger.

But this month, Tom did make a rare comment about their relationship in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. "I'm very happy," Hiddleston said.

The couple first met while working on the Broadway play Betrayal in 2019, and last September, they made their new red carpet debut at the Tony Awards.

"They were very private in public, but behind the scenes, you could see the chemistry. There were sparkles in their eyes, and the whole company, including Charlie Cox, was very close. B

eing British abroad, they often spent time together. Zawe Ashton and Tom became more and more attached to each other, and you could also see how this was reflected in their performances on stage," said the insider.