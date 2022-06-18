Tom Hanks' recent performance raised serious concerns about his health

Another great actor after Bruce Willis seems to be aging before our eyes.

65-year-old Tom Hanks , who has several dozen roles and two Oscars to his credit, continues to delight fans with new roles.

One of the latest projects of the actor was the work on the film by Baz Luhrmann, "Elvis," dedicated to the life and work of the king of rock and roll, Elvis Presley.

During a performance at the premiere of the film on the Gold Coast, Australia, where by the way, the filming took place, Hanks made the audience worry: the actor's right hand, holding the microphone, began to noticeably shake.

Tom tried to suppress the tremor by holding the microphone with both hands, but this did not help to hide the problem from the eyes of attentive viewers. Fans of the actor are confused: does the grueling schedule affect Hanks' noticeably worsening condition, or does age still take its toll?

In his speech, Tom paid a lot of attention to the Elvis filming location. "There is no better place in the world to make a film than here on the Gold Coast," he said, adding that the confidence and passion for the life of the local people are clearly seen in the film itself. Hanks noted that the Gold Coast has something that is not found anywhere else. "Two words.

None of the other cities have Dan Murphy," Hanks said, referring to Dan Murphy's liquor store chain.

Recall that after the premiere in Australia, the autobiographical picture was shown in the United States on June 11.

Tom Hanks played the role of the singer's manager, Colonel Tom Parker, whose complex relationship is the leitmotif of the film. In a previous post, Butler walked the red carpet at Keynes last night at Celine Tuxedo with a white gold Cartier Just in Claw bracelet, a Cartier tank must watch, and a white gold Cartier love ring.