Tom Ford resigns as chairman of the Fashion Designers Council of America. Designer Tom Ford will step down as chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America. It is reported by Vogue Business.

His term of office will end on May 31, 2022. For the summer, the fashion designer will remain in an advisory role while the Council looks for a new chairman. The place on the Board of Directors for Tom Ford will remain in the future.

"When I began as chairman in 2019, my goal was to help the American fashion industry achieve greater global recognition for our talent and value. I could not imagine the extreme conditions that the industry and the whole world would find themselves in - that due to a pandemic, the world would close, and this would change the direction of our lives and our business forever," Tom Ford said in a statement released by the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

The fashion designer added that during the pandemic, fashion industry figures had to invent new ways of working, both in creating collections and communicating with consumers.

"We were compelled to come up with new ways of doing things. Some may think that fashion is just about creating beautiful clothes and accessories or hosting fashion shows, celebrity outfits, and throwing parties. But they don't take into account that there's a lot of work going on behind the scenes, that the industry is $3 trillion, and that it employs millions of workers," said Tom Ford.