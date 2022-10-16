Tom DeLonge, Founding Member Of Blink-182, Took To Instagram To Express His Gratitude To Matt Skiba For Taking Over Lead Vocal Duties In His Absence

Tom DeLonge, the founding member of Blink-182, revealed a personal message he addressed to Matt Skiba in which he expressed gratitude for Skiba's service as a substitute for Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus during DeLonge's absence.

The guitarist thanked Skiba, who replaced DeLonge in the rock band in 2015, for "all you've managed to keep the band alive in my absence."

I find your talent to be astounding. Your band [Alkaline Trio] is one of my all-time favorites. In addition, you have consistently shown me and others nothing but kindness in the press and beyond. This has not gone unnoticed by me.

DeLonge, 46, continued by saying that tensions have always been tense inside the band but that Hoppus' cancer diagnosis in 2021 helped everyone see things in perspective.

He said that the band probably wouldn't exist if it weren't for your quick thinking and willingness to rescue the day. To that end, I want to express my gratitude for your participation in our group.

It was announced earlier this week that DeLonge was getting back together with Barker, 46, and Hoppus, 50, after being apart for nearly a decade. The group will begin their enormous world tour on March 11, 2023, in Tijuana, Mexico, and end on February 26, 2024, in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Skiba, 46, reacted to the news by posting to Instagram on Friday to applaud the band and shout out to DeLonge. HAPPY RETURN/REUNION/NEW SINGLE RELEASE DAY to my bros @markhoppus, @tomdelonge, and @travisbarker of @blink182!!

He wrote as the caption on a photo of the band's new promotional photo for the song "Edging": "!!." You guys are back together as a band and a family, and I couldn't be happier for you. I'm sure there's a joke here about closure and resolution that I've missed. He went on to elaborate. Please extend my gratitude to the band and all of the Blink-182 devotees for inviting me out. Wow, you tasted so good! #withlovefromchicago, M.