Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick May Be Getting Ahead Of Titanic Soon

Top Gun: Maverick is the most successful movie of 2022 and it does not look likely that any upcoming film will dethrone it any time soon. However, highest grossing movie of the year does not seem to be enough of a title for this film as it is breaking records upon records. It is now, Tom Cruise 's highest-grossing film ever, it recently became Paramount's highest-grossing film ever and it has also entered the list of top 20 highest grossing films of all time.

Now Top Gun: Maverick is aiming at a new record. It is looking to dethrone Titanic from the number 7 spot in the top 10 highest-grossing movies at the domestic box office.

Top Gun: Maverick's domestic earnings are currently sitting at $657 million with the movie still going strong in theatres across the country while Titanic famously earned $659 million at the domestic box office. With Titanic not being played in theatres for more than 2 decades, it is pretty likely that Top Gun: Maverick will soon cross the $659 million mark and take its position as the 7th highest grossing movie at the domestic box office.

However, there is a twist to this story. Titanic might be able to retake its spot next year, as for the 25th anniversary of the film, a remastered version of Titanic will be released in theatres in 2023. Will it be bringing a lot of nostalgic fans back to the theatres? A good bet that it will.

Nostalgia was one of the ingredients in the recipe of Top Gun: Maverick's success as well since the movie is actually a sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun. The film starred Tom Cruise in the role of Maverick, a role which Tom Cruise reprised for the sequel while new cast members were introduced in the form of Miles Teller, Glen Powell, and Jay Ellis.

Advertisement

There was much connectivity in the plots of the films as well. In Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise's character, Pete Mitchell AKA Maverick trains Bradley Bradshaw AKA Rooster, who is the son of his best friend from the first film, Nick Bradshaw AKA Goose.