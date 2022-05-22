Tom Cruise wins honorary Palme d'Or. Actor Tom Cruise wins honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival.

Aactor Tom Cruise received the honorary Palme d'Or at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Variety reports this on its Twitter account.

It is specified that the award was presented before the start of the screening of the film Top Gun: Maverick ("Top Gun: Maverick"). The film takes place 36 years after the events of the original film, which was released in 1986.

In 2019, the honorary Palme d'Or was awarded to French actor Alain Delon, and in 2021, Actress Jodie Foster and Italian film director Marco Bellocchio.

Earlier in the trailer for the film "Top Gun: Maverick" with Tom Cruise in the title role, the audience noticed a fighter that looked like a Su-57. In one of the frames, you can see an air battle between a Russian aircraft and an American F-14 Tomcat. In March, the Rostec State Corporation invited Tom Cruise from Top Gun: Maverick to the MAKS-2023 international air show to get acquainted with the Russian fifth-generation Su-57 fighter.

Advertisement

The Rostec State Corporation invited American actor Tom Cruise to the MAKS-2023 international air show to get acquainted with the Russian fifth-generation Su-57 fighter. This was said in the press service of the state corporation, TASS reports. "The Su-57 is a powerful and advanced machine. She is impressive and inspiring. Not only the military but also, as we see, filmmakers. We invite Tom Cruise to MAKS-2023 to get to know the Su-57 closer and see with your own eyes the impressive aerobatics on this aircraft performed by Russian aces," the state corporation said.