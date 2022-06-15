Tom Cruise breaks up with actress Hayley Atwell for the second time

In the winter of 2020, it became known that Tom Cruise was dating his Mission: Impossible co-star Hayley Atwell .

The stars became close on the set and hid their relationship for a while. Tom and Hayley got on really well and looked great together but decided to move on separately.

A year later, Haley appeared at the Cannes Film Festival, where the film "Top Gun: Maverick" premiere with Cruz in the title role took place. Obviously, the ex-lover came to support Tom.

Rumors immediately appeared in the media that the stars decided to give each other another chance. But the second attempt was again unsuccessful.

According to the Daily Mail, "Unfortunately, they did not succeed. Tom and Hayley went their separate ways again and decided to remain friends. The hype around their reunion also got in the way of the couple; they couldn't handle it."

"There was chemistry between them; it wasn't for PR, so they discreetly decided to give their relationship another try earlier this year. But what worked behind closed doors did not work when it became public," the source added.

