Tom Brady Plays For The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Despite Having Marital Problems With Gisele Bündchen

The 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was on hand for Sunday's fifth NFL regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium.

The Buccaneers and Brady are off to a 2-2 start, and the seven-time Super Bowl champion is nursing some minor injuries (he was labeled as questionable with right shoulder and right finger problems before the game but insisted he was fine and will play as planned on Thursday).

Although Bündchen has missed all four of Brady's games this season, he has played in each of the four so far.

The latest pairing comes just days after insiders told PEOPLE that Bündchen, 42, had retained the services of a divorce attorney following months of tension between her and Brady.

Following Bündchen's decision to retain counsel, Brady has reportedly recruited his own legal representation and is currently weighing his options, as reported by PEOPLE on October 4.

In addition to Brady's 15-year-old son John Edward, whom he had with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, Bündchen and Brady have a 12-year-old boy named Benjamin Rein and a 9-year-old daughter named Vivian Lake.

They've been having marital problems for a while; a separate source told PEOPLE a few days later. As the source put it, the couple's issues [had been going on for ten years]. For ages, this has been the case. Neither of them is surprised by this.

The source informed PEOPLE that the supermodel handles her relationship with Brady well. It looks like she's finally starting to organize her life. They've decided to stop trying to save their marriage and are taking this opportunity to pursue their interests.

The source emphasized they are both extremely bright and at the top of their game. When they work together, they can do more. An insider told PEOPLE that Brady is devastated by the latest events in his marriage.