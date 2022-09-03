Tom Brady Is Upset That Gisele Bündchen Is Leaving Him And The Kids, As Evidenced By His Glum Appearance At Practice

Tom Brady is reportedly "broken" over his major fight with Gisele Bündchen, but sources claim he is instead concentrating on being a "great dad" to his kids.

After a series of furious disputes over Brady's shocking decision to un-retire from the NFL, Page Six exclusively learned the model had left their family property in Tampa, Florida, for Costa Rica. For team training, he has stayed behind.

According to sources, Brady, 45, is raising Jack, 15, his son, with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, as well as Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 9, who are the children of Brady and Bündchen.

Brady is currently really depressed, a source said. Friends are aware that this conflict has been significant.

Gisele seems to get upset and act like she's leaving him, but historically speaking, they've always reconciled. But perhaps it's more serious this time.

He is with the children and is attempting to be the perfect father.

Brady, who wed Bundchen in 2009, uploaded a video of himself escorting Benjamin and Vivian to their first day of school on his Instagram account on Monday.

The Buccaneers quarterback skipped 11 days of practice in August and, when questioned about it, made a marriage-related allusion. It's all personal, he added, because everyone is coping with a distinct set of circumstances. Each of us faces incredibly distinct obstacles in life. Man, I'm 45 years old. There's a lot of stuff happening.

Brady has reportedly been wearing a dejected expression during training camp.

There has been conflicting in the marriage between Brady and Bündchen, 42, according to an insider who initially told us about their relationship. Gisele has often been the parent.

He changed his mind after they had agreed he would retire to devote himself to his family. They have a tumultuous relationship, the insider continues. Gisele has the Brazilian heat and can be a little hot-headed.