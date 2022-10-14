Together, Drake And Sophie Brussaux Were Prepared To Honor Their Son’s 5th Birthday

The birthday celebration for the rapper’s son, Adonis, was themed after the video game Super Adonis, and the photographs from the event, which appeared to take place at an arcade, were uploaded in a carousel on Instagram.

The God’s Plan rapper, who is 35 years old, posted photographs from the event with the message “Happy 5th birthday to my twin.”

During the event, the just-turned-5-year-old was seen participating in activities such as playing video games involving racing cars and motorcycles, shooting hoops, and even posing for photos with a performer dressed as Spider-Man. A snapshot of Adonis and Brussaux acting out a Spider-Man pose was one of the images that Drake posted, while another showed Drake filming the events with a camcorder.

In honor of her son’s birthday, the painter, who is 33 years old, shared some of her photographs with Adonis, some of which were taken at the ceremony.

Five ans déjà, she captioned the image on her Instagram account. I can’t express how happy I am to see the unique person you are becoming.

Tagging Drake, Brussaux continued by saying, We’ve done an excellent job. Adonis can be seen in the adorable images of taking selfies with his mother, cuddling with a pet, and indulging in some ice cream.

Even though he’s just five years old, Adonis already has a wide range of interests. Earlier in the year, in May, Brussaux reminisced about a tender occasion in which she and her son engaged in joint artistic endeavors.

During that period, the artist posted a sweet image of herself and Adonis putting in some time at the easel on her Instagram account. While Brussaux made headway on a portrait, Adonis, dressed in a black shirt and a head cover, concentrated on producing some cool abstract art.

Later on in the same month, the mother and son team embraced the camera while dressed in their martial arts costumes. A photograph shows Brussaux dressed in an all-black ensemble with a white belt, while Adonis is shown wearing a white shirt with black leggings.