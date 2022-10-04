Today At The Yeezy Runway Show In Paris, North West Appeared Happy As She Sung Along With The Crowd

The eldest of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's children had a leading role in her father's Yeezy event today. She joined a choir of kids who played remixed renditions of religious tunes during the label's Season 9 presentation.

North West and a vast group of youngsters and teens walked the runway at the beginning of Yeezy's first show since fall 2020, donning black leggings and huge black shirts with a baby photo on the back that seemed to be of West's late mother, Donda. Yeezy's first exhibition since fall 2020.

Kanye and Kim's daughter eagerly sang along to uplifting songs that were intermixed with beats from The Fugees and Macklemore. At the same time, she was positioned in the center of the rotunda where the show was managed to hold. She later assisted in leading the group off stage for the conclusion of the performance.

North has participated in initiatives that have been associated with Yeezy in the past; most recently, she modeled enormous, reflective sunglasses alongside her mother, Kim Kardashian, and her sister Chicago, who is four years old. And in the year 2020, she gave a solo rap performance at the Season 8 Yeezy fashion show in Paris, despite the fact that a 5-year-old musical talent named ZaZa accused the oldest West child of duplicating her song shortly after the performance.

On Monday, models, including Naomi Campbell, Amelia Hamlin, and Michèle Lamy, participated in the psychedelic runway event. The show features bald caps, catsuits, and White Lives Matter shirts, and West opened the show while wearing one of the statement-making shirts himself.

West, 45, gave a speech before the models made their debut while wearing the same pair of rhinestone-covered flip-flops that he wore with socks last week. He also donned a black long-sleeved T-shirt with the phrase "White Lives Matter" inscribed on the back of it.