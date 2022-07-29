To Promote Her Cosmetics Line, Ariana Grande Releases A Rare No-Makeup Video

There is no doubt that Ariana Grande is completely transparent. The pop star debuted her new REM Beauty concealer on Monday in a new social media video in which she was seen wearing no makeup.

Because she had nothing to hide, she signed the video simply and succinctly, “before” and “after.” Because they rarely get to view the pop star in natural light, fans were far more impressed with the first picture of their favorite singer.

In 2021, the vivacious brunette debuted her makeup brand, offering a variety of eyeshadows, lipsticks, and shimmering highlighters.

Additionally, a new $24 concealer that is being hailed as a breakthrough in the cosmetics industry has been added to the line.

While customers wait impatiently for the new Grande, which will be offered in 60 hues, all prior REM Beauty products are still available for purchase on the company’s official website and in Ulta shops.

Ariana is not the only famous person who runs her own cosmetics company. Over the past few years, some well-known beauty queens have debuted their own goods, including Rihanna, Gwen Stefani, Halsey, and others. But the celebrity promises that she has no intention of competing in this field.

“I not only listen to their music, but I also utilize their makeup. It’s just another way to tell a tale, so I won’t say, “Oh, too many female artists.”

Like music, there is never enough makeup. Rihanna, Gwen Stefani, Halsey, and many other famous people have recently launched their own makeup lines, so Grande, 29, is by no means the first big figure to have her own beauty company.

The “Don’t Look Up” actress claims she is not there to compete, though. While admirers eagerly anticipate the release of Grande’s newest item, which will be sold in a whopping 60 colors.