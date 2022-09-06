To Be With Their Children Again, Gisele Bündchen Travelled From Costa Rica To Florida Over The Weekend

After a fight with her husband, Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen left for Florida and met up with her kids, bringing them to a water park.

Following an "epic argument" with Brady, 45, and amid reports that they were divorcing, Page Six exclusively revealed recently that Bündchen, 42, had left their family home in Tampa and flown alone to Costa Rica. The argument, according to insiders, was over his unexpected choice to return to the NFL.

But in order to be with their children, the supermodel just flew back to Florida. On Sunday, she was spotted with them at the Tidal Cove Water Park in Aventura, which is just north of Miami.

According to reports, Bündchen played with her children on the water slides, and everyone seemed to be having a good time.

According to a source who spoke to the site, Gisele was conversing with other people in the pool and looked stunning in a one-piece black bathing suit.

Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, are Benjamin and Brady's children. Jack, a 15-year-old son that Brady has with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, is also his child. While their estate in Tampa serves as their primary family residence, the couple shares a Miami mansion that is now under renovation.

Brady traveled to New York late last week with Benjamin and Vivian to see Jack's football practice. Brady was seen interacting with other parents and supporting Jack in social media posts.

Additionally, Page Six had its exclusive last week that after his altercation with Bündchen, Brady was "sad" but was concentrating on being a "great parent."

A source told us at the time that after they had decided he would retire to devote himself to his family, he changed his mind. Their relationship is fiery. Gisele has that Brazilian heat and can be a little hot-headed.