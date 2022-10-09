TJ Miller Who Plays Weasel In Deadpool 1 And 2 Says That He Thinks Ryan Reynolds Hates Him And He Will Not Be Returning In Deadpool 3

As 2 installments of the franchise have made very clear, Ryan Reynolds is the ideal actor to play Deadpool and it is highly unlikely that anyone will ever be able to fill his shoes. But while a big chunk of credit for Deadpool's success can be given to Ryan Reynolds, he has also had a very good cast of supporting actors alongside him.

Reynolds' Deadpool is joined by Morena Baccarin, playing Deadpool's fiancée Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand, and Stefan Kapičić as X-Men Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Colossus, and finally, T.J. Miller as Weasel, a bartender who is Deadpool's best friend.

While the entire cast is loved by fans of the franchise it seems that TJ Miller will not be returning in Deadpool 3, as he has made that clear himself. While speaking in an interview on The Adam Carolla Show, Miller said that he will not be returning in Deadpool 3 and the reason is that he thinks Ryan Reynolds hates him.

Here is how TJ explained it in his own words when the subject of Deadpool came up:

"I sort of wish him well because he’s so good at Deadpool and I think it’s weird that he hates me. I think some people — we had a really weird moment, really weird moment on Deadpool where he said, ‘Let’s do one more take.’ And everyone’s like, ‘OK,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah I’m fine.’

And then as the character, he was like horrifically mean to me, but to me. As if I’m Weasel. He’s like, ‘You know what’s great about you Weasel? You’re not the star. But you just, you know, you do just enough exposition that it’s funny. And then we can leave and get back to the real movie.’ Sure he’s [riffing]. That’s EXACTLY why he said that. Because I’m not funnier than he is at all right?

But I think after he got super, super famous from the first Deadpool, things kind of changed. … I dunno, would I work with him again? No. I would not work with him again. But I’ve said that about Michael Bay and now we’re friends and I would work with him again. But I think Michael Bay is different."

Although Miller has made his reasons pretty clear for not returning to Deadpool, some have speculated that it may also be that he is not being invited back to Deadpool due to the many controversies he has been involved in as of late.

The actor has been jailed for allegedly assaulting an Uber driver, he has been accused of sexual assault from back when he was in college and he was also accused of inappropriate workplace behavior on the set of the sitcom Silicon Valley.