Tina Kunakey came tothe show with Vincent Cassel

Tina Kunakey and Vincent Cassel are one of the most beautiful couples of our time. The model and actor got married in 2018, and a year later, they had a daughter, Amazonie.

The couple does not hide their relationship from fans. They regularly publish joint photos and often go out together. She took a makeup palette of subtle natural colors to highlight the beautiful features of her face.

Vincent wore some black-rimmed glasses and kept his salt and pepper beard clean.

So, the other day Tina and Vincent together attended the show of the new collection of Simon Porte Jacquemus. And Tina Kunakey, in her stunning outfit, made a splash among the rest of the guests of the show. All eyes were on the fashion model and her impeccable outfit.

Tina opted for a sheer black dress with an open back and cutouts that left little to the imagination. The seams on the fabric only emphasized the figure of the fashion model, making it more feminine.

Such a stunning outfit does not need any accessories, so Tina Kunakey did without them.

Hair celebrity collected in a neat low bun, making an even parting. Tina decided to do without makeup - and this only helped to focus on the stunning dress even more.

The couple got married in August 2018 in a private ceremony at City Hall in Bidart, southwestern France.

They first joined in July 2016 when Tina, then 19, shared on social media embracing the then 49-year-old actor while smoking.

Earlier, he was married to Italian actress Monica Bellucci, 57, for 14 years after their first meeting on the set of the 1996 film The Apartment.

The couple welcomed their daughter Amazon in April 2019, less than a year after their fairy wedding.

Advertisement

Vincent also shared with his ex-wife, Monica, and daughters Deva, 16, and 10-year-old Leonie.