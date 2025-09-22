Tim Walz Accuses Donald Trump Of Failing To Lower Prices For Minnesotans

X/@Tim_Walz

Hard words from Walz declared that Trump has refused to lower prices for the working-class American. In an exclusive video statement, Walz spoke of unreasonably high prices for the necessities as Trump has been preoccupied with tax cuts for his billionaire friends and not for the common man. The Internet took the comments as an invitation for counterattack, and Walz himself has been targeted by many.

Governor Walz never tried to sugarcoat his views on Trump’s economic record. “He ran on a promise to bring down prices on day one for working people,” Walz said, “and he hasn’t done a damn thing about it since then.” He proceeded with price increases that have hit Minnesota families hard: eggs, chicken, pork, and beef have all risen over 10 percent. “He did bring something down. Tax rates for the billionaires that go golfing with him,” Walz said, referring to one promise Trump has kept.

A general New York-style commotion erupted, attacking the man and his policies at large. Walz went on to say, “He filled his Cabinet with lobbyists and industry tycoons who do the bidding of their corporate overlords.” He criticized other misdirected budget priorities, discounting them “things that we don’t really need like childhood cancer research, Medicaid for our parents, and payments to keep rural hospitals open.” Then the governor noted some local effect on this score as 18 Minnesota hospitals stand threatened with closure because of federal legislation.

The online responses to Walz’s video came fast, and conversely turned to critique the governor himself. Throwing out an active and flagrant dismissal of Walz’s accusations against Trump, counter-criticisms rushed in to dominate the entire discourse. You haven’t done a thing but raise prices for Minnesotans,” said one commenter, expressing the foundational sentiment in attacks that placed some of the blame for economic problems in the state on Walz.

Some comments zoomed on Walz’s finances for Minnesota. “But you blew an $18B surplus and raised taxes on minnesotans,” one person said, citing state-budget decision points of contention. Another commented, “You just taxed the shit out of EVERY minnesotan. Lying sack.”

The issues went beyond general economics to touch on governance. One side said, “Maybe stop turning your state into a caliphate and respect the western traditional values that made this nation so prosperous in the first place.” Other concerns centered on public safety, something like gas prices, insisting that “Inflation is down significantly from the highs during the Biden administration.”

Trump hasn’t done a thing to lower prices for Minnesotans. pic.twitter.com/0w3yrjMuxg — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) September 21, 2025

And then the personal attacks came for the governor and his leadership skills. Maybe the harshest: “are not bright enough to be evil on your own but a vacuous shell, perfectly suited to be used by others.” One went into specifics: “All you’ve done is filled up the tampon machines in the little boys room.”

This exchange is yet another example of how justification has become corrupted, wherein local criticisms produced against national peculiarity will provoke local parries against their own peculiarity. Walz’s attempt to draw attention to Trump’s economic record has ultimately spawned a discussion about his own governance in Minnesota, with commenters attempting to hold him accountable for state issues ranging from taxation to public spending priorities.

This back-and-forth is indicative of how, in this day and age, political messaging is being co-opted to spawn unintended conversations, where the original message is usually drowned out by counter-narratives from the digital community. The response to Governor Walz's video is an example of how any form of criticism within today's politics, especially toward rival figures, evokes almost immediate and very severe rejoining from their own side.