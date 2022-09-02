Tim Roth Talks About Whether Abomination Is Done On She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

SPOILER WARNING FOR SHE-HULK: ATTORNEY AT LAW

One of the biggest highlights in the last show of Marvel Cinematic Universe's phase 4, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law , is that it saw the return of Tim Roth to the MCU in the role of Emil Blonsky AKA Abomination. Abomination has been a primary focus of the show in both its pre-release marketing and in the first few episodes, especially in episode 3 titled, "The People vs. Emil Blonsky." The episode showed Blonsky confessing that he had great remorse for his actions in the past and revealing that he has learned to control the monstrous side of his condition, which means that he can control his Abomination transformation now. Blonsky is granted parole on the condition that he never transforms into the monster again.

While Emil Blonsky's appearance has been an interesting return, some are doubtful that this is the extent of his role in the series. Many are speculating that there will be more of Blonsky in the upcoming episodes of the show and actor Tim Roth himself has confirmed that fans shouldn't be saying their goodbyes to Emil Blonsky in this series just yet.

While speaking to Collider, the actor explained it in the following terms:

"Yeah. I think you might see a bit of him floating around. I think the chances are pretty high of that, yeah. You'll have a couple of moments."

Fans are excited to see what the future holds for Abomination in both She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and in the broader MCU as well. This year at Comic-Con, MCU head Kevin Feige confirmed a Thunderbolts movie and it is being speculated the Emil Blonsky AKA Abomination will be playing a major role in that coalition of villains.

Which is also reason to believe that the good guy role Emil has appeared in in this show thus far, could just be an act, and the actual ideas of the Abomination are far more devious. Fans will just have to wait for the next episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to find out.