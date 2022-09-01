Tim Roth Talks About The Future Of His Character In The MCU After She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

SPOILER WARNING FOR SHE-HULK: ATTORNEY AT LAW !

Tim Roth made his return to the MCU in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law after almost 14 years. The last time Tim Roth was in the MCU was in 2008 when he played the character of Emil Blonksy AKA Abomination for The Incredible Hulk. The Incredible Hulk is a movie that the MCU has pretty much actively tried to avoid mentioning due to the fact that in that movie the character of Bruce Banner AKA The Hulk was played by Edward Norton who was later recast as Mark Ruffalo.

However, now after many successful years of making mega blockbuster films, it seems the MCU seems comfortable going back to its roots and in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law we got to see what Emil Blonsky has been up to the entire time. The character which was much more of a rage-monster gone loose vibe back in 2008 is now more even-tempered and reasonable with seemingly much better control of his powers as well. The show has revealed that Blonsky has obviously gone through a lot during the time that has passed since the events of The Incredible Hulk, including making amends with Bruce and even almost joining The Avengers!?

With the character's successful return to the MCU, fans are beginning to wonder what might be next for Emil Blonsky in the MCU after She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Abomination is a major player from the Marvel Comics and its unlikely that his character was brought back simply for the purpose of this show.

In an interview with ScreenRant, Abomination actor Tim Roth has revealed that while he had an amazing time returning as Abomination, he knows as much as anyone else what plans the notoriously secretive MCU higher ups have for him. He explained it in the following words:

"I'll tell you what, I don't know anything. I don't know what they want to do. It's fine; that's on them. That's what they do. But it's fun. This was hard work, but it was fun at the same time. The good ones to have in your life are."

As usual, MCU fans will just have to wait and see.