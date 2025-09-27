Tim Cook Celebrates Apple Japan Team With Heartfelt Message

X/@tim_cook

There was an extraordinary display of support from the Apple CEO Tim Cook, who publicly praised the teams in Japan for their innovative spirit of collaboration on his social media account, while he posted a photograph of these teams. The message consisted of grateful thanks to the employees in English and Japanese for the success of Apple. Most responses were positive, but unfortunately, some chose to use this as their opportunity to criticize Cook for his political leanings and question the company’s purported business methods.

Rarely would Cook go overboard in public declarations, but these sentiments, addressed to the Apple Japan team, genuinely felt warm and almost affectionate. In the post described above of the local employees, Cook said, “One of the most special things about Japan is our team. Thank you for the innovation, collaboration, and energy you bring to everything that you do!” He wrote the same thing in Japanese after that; I am quite sure it was well received.

Comments showed a spectrum of reactions; to many, it is a statement supported and many speak of the achievements of the team with great admiration. “That’s awesome! Teamwork makes everything better. The dedication and creativity of the team in Japan shine through in every achievement,” said one user. Another added, “The Apple Japan team is truly remarkable with their creativity, collaborative spirit, and explosive energy.”

Other comments descended into an arena where Cook and Apple found themselves under attack. Some politically charged comments appeared, one asking bluntly, “Are we supposed to feel good about the phones we buy from a fascist boot licker? I won’t ever feel good about an iPhone again.” Another one demanded, “When are you going to retire Trump bootlicker,” the expression of discontent among some clients that had been long held with regard to Cook’s political associations.

There were product complaints, as well: “I don’t know what was done to Autocorrect, but it is even a bigger mess now than it was before. I can’t write a simple sentence without having half the words screwed up,” one ranted. “Hope u remember this email… #ScratchGate is real @Apple dont cover up #iPhone17Pro Rather do something abt it!” was another comment referring to an alleged defect with the newly released iPhone.

There were even some idle bickerings about the language Cook chose to use in the post. “Point is he sounds A entitled B myopic C ugly American D uninformed E a very bad writer. He can talk about Apple in Japan all he wants. But maybe he should not define Japan through the Apple lens.” This apparently sparked a minor thread in which others argued that he was just praising his team and not defining an entire country”.

Interspersed among all the criticism were simple declarations of love for the country itself: “I love Japan so much,” one user proclaimed, with another adding, “Tim. You just reminded me that I have to go to Japan..” There was even an invitation extended when a native of Nagoya wrote, “Please come and visit to Nagoya :)”

The mixed reaction is quite telling when considering what is entailed in heading a global tech giant. Every public pronouncement will be dissected beyond the surface messages of corporate appreciation into the realms of broader societal and political discourse. For every person praising the work of the Apple Japan team, someone else will be ready to speak out about software bugs and geo-political stances.

A very candid message by Tim Cook conveyed thanks to a dedicated team. However, the reaction itself is a testimony to the fact that for a man of his stature, there is no such thing as a simple post. Every post is an opportunity to praise as well as criticize and to approve as well as disapprove from a global audience. And the kind of innovation and collaboration Cook referred to must indeed exist, but what exist alongside today are fierce and frequently fractured conversations about his company every single day.