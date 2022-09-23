Tiffany Haddish Asserts That She Is Unemployed As A Result Of The Allegations That She Sexually Abused And Groomed Children

Tiffany Haddish asserts that she has been left destitute as a direct consequence of the false accusations of child molesting and grooming that were leveled against her and another comedian, Aries Spears.

All my gigs are gone. On Wednesday, she revealed to TMZ that everything had been destroyed. I don't have a job, bro. According to IMDB, Haddish, who is 42 years old, has two films in post-production but none that are listed as being filmed right now or in pre-production.

Ticketmaster reports that she has no scheduled tour dates for her comedy tour either. In a complaint filed earlier this month, Haddish and Spears, now 47 years old, were accused of grooming and sexually abusing a brother and sister when they were 14 and 7 years old, respectively.

According to the alleged victims, Haddish forced them to take part in obscene comedy performances by threatening them. During one of the shoots, the actress from Girls Trip is said to have instructed the alleged victim's sister, referred to in the court documents only as "Jane Doe," on how to imitate fellatio for a skit about children fighting over a sub sandwich.

In addition, the lawsuit asserted that Haddish and Spears sexually assaulted the young child while recording a frightening movie, Through a Pedophile's Eyes, distributed on Funny Or Died and several other internet sites. On the other hand, the two brothers accused of filing the complaint have withdrawn it this week.

The woman told TMZ on Tuesday, on behalf of herself and her brother, that she and her family have known Tiffany Haddish for a significant amount of time. During that time, we concluded that she would never do anything to hurt my brother or me, nor would she assist anyone else in engaging in activities that might be harmful to us.

We hope everything works out for Tiffany and are relieved that we can now put this in the past.

Spears, for his part, had previously dismissed the allegations as extortion, which he had called them.