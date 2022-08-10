Three Very Diverse Projects That Tom Cruise And Producer Christopher McQuarrie Are Starting With Are Pretty Different From One Another

Tom Cruise and producer Christopher McQuarrie are working on launching three very different projects as Top Gun: Maverick passes $1.3 billion and moves up to number 13 on the list of all-time global box office receipts.

Despite the fact that they're already working on Mission: Impossible 8 Cruise was reportedly seen rehearsing what looks to be his next life-threatening action, a technique known as "fast soaring" insiders claim that Cruise and McQuarrie are developing three new movies.

One is a brand-new musical they'll create with song and dance as the main attraction starring Cruise. Aside from being preoccupied with Les Grossman, they are also preparing for another unique action movie with franchise possibilities.

In the latter, Cruise portrayed the stern, dance-crazy studio executive who appeared in Tropic Thunder. Uncertainty surrounds whether Grossman will be the focus of a standalone film or whether either of the other two projects will use him.

The idea of doing a musical has long captivated Cruise. So for Rock of Ages, he picked up rock star-style singing, and he would dance as well. All three of these scripts were written by McQuarrie and Cruise.

Another pending project is the untitled movie that Cruise plans to do with producer McQuarrie and filmmaker Doug Liman. You see, the one that NASA and SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, will film in space.

They have partnered with SEE-1, the recently unveiled Space Entertainment Enterprise (S.E.E.) of film producers Elena and Dmitry Lesnevsky, which will connect with Axiom's world-first commercial space station Axiom Station, which is linked to the International Space Station (ISS). That one could very well follow.

So much for the idea that Cruise would slow down when he approached 60. Here's a refresher in case you've missed his stage routine as Grossman: