Thinner Kim Kardashian Rides Her 9-Year-Old Daughter North West

While relaxing with the kids on the beach, Kim Kardashian "rides" her 9-year-old daughter North West . The photos appeared on the DailyMail.

Since Kim Kardashian has lost a lot of weight, she has not tired of sharing photos of her slender body with subscribers. The other day, Kim showed how she relaxed with her children on the beach.

In one of the pictures, the reality star showed how she climbed onto the back of her 9-year-old daughter North, and she steadfastly carried her mother several meters along the shore.

In other pictures, Kim Kardashian poses on the ocean with all four children - 9-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago, and 3-year-old Psalm.

In a previous post, Despite Kanye West continuing to surprise fans with controversial behavior, building a romantic relationship with a 24-year-old Kim lookalike named Chaney Jones, Kardashian admitted that scandals are not what she needs.

Sources say Kim Kardashian's main wish at the end of each day is to raise children with Ye in a healthy environment.

The founder of the Skims brand will make every effort to move towards a more or less normal and friendly relationship with her ex-spouse.

Recall, 41-year-old Kim filed for divorce from 44-year-old Kanye after almost seven years of marriage in February last year. Celebrities are raising four children.

After a high-profile breakup, Kardashian is most worried about West's scandalous behavior in the social space, in particular on Instagram.

Kim is very concerned about how the rapper's behavior will affect North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm in the future.

Earlier, Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kanye West, and Julia Fox no longer understand what is happening with Ye.

No sooner had the rapper celebrated the birthday of the 32-year-old star of the Uncut Gems film on a grand scale and presented her and nine other guests of the celebration with a Hermès Birkin bag as they began to see him in the company of a copy of Kim Kardashian.