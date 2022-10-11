There Was A Second Date Between Kanye West And Model Juliana Nal

While Kanye West continues to face criticism for his questionable behavior on social media, things between him and model Juliana Nal are gaining steam.

The rapper-turned-designer, who is 45 years old and originally hails from Brazil, took his second date, a native of Brazil who is 24 years old, to see Triangle of Sadness at a theater in Hollywood.

They left the event walking hand in hand together. The musician dressed for the evening in an all-black costume, a slouchy jacket, and his go-to chunky boots.

The main difference was that Nala's ensemble featured many white accents here and there. The brunette beauty accessorized her look with the same "2024" baseball cap she wore during the pair's first public appearance the night before. Her ensemble consisted of stiletto boots, tight leggings, and an athletic-inspired blouse.

Before the two of them got inside West's SUV, he made sure to stop and sign autographs for several people waiting outside. After stopping at a garment warehouse on Saturday, Kanye West and the person we exclusively revealed to be Nal went to the Santa Monica celebrity hangout, Giorgio Baldi.

Photos obtained exclusively by Page Six revealed the rapper's rumored new muse dressed in a short gray dress with cutouts and boots in a combat style.

Surprisingly, the Yeezy designer opted to wear an Adidas jacket for the night out, even though the athletic company had just decided to reevaluate their collaboration in the wake of the controversy surrounding Kanye West's White Lives Matter T-shirt.

The fact that West and Nal donned matching hats with the year 2024 inscribed on the brim indicates that the winner of the Grammy would like to run for president of the United States again. He wore a hat with the year 2023 on it during an interview with Tucker Carlson of Fox News last week.