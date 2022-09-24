There Is A $300,000 Asking Price For The Byers' Georgia Home, Which Was Featured In The Netflix Series Stranger Things

The piece of real estate in Fayetteville, Georgia that served as the front of the house for the fictitious family in the successful series on Netflix is currently up for sale. A ranch home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, measuring 1,846 square feet, is offered for sale by Michael Smith of EXP Realty for an asking price of $300,000.

According to what is written in the listing, this residence was highlighted during the show's first several seasons and continues to serve as a significant focus point for the series. Despite being in a very unimportant town, the mansion has quickly emerged as a must-visit destination for devoted followers of the series.

The listed comments include, Ever since the show has been broadcast, followers have gone great distances, nearly daily, only to grab a photo by driving past. To the extent that the homeowners were forced to block off their driveway with a barricade and post signs that read "Private Property" to discourage people from trespassing on their land, the house received great attention.

The following caveat applies to anyone who might be interested in purchasing the property, which is situated on a total of 6 acres of land and is being advertised as the ideal setting for an Airbnb rental: The ad requests that any prospective purchasers show respect for the property and work through agents to set up a viewing appointment. They are also cautioned against giving the Demogorgon anything to eat.

An additional home connected to the concert was listed on Airbnb early this year. The property in Albuquerque, New Mexico, which served as the outside model for the new house that the Byers built in California, is currently available for rent on a website specializing in holiday rentals.

According to Ryan and Karen Asher, the owners of the home, who told Newsweek that they sought to keep the interior as genuine and authentic as possible, they were successful.