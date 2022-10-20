Their Former Nanny Says Olivia Wilde Slept Naked With Jason Sudeikis Before She Started Dating Harry Styles

The former nanny for Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis claimed that the two slept naked in their bed together weeks before her being seen strolling with Harry Styles.

An unknown work colleague of the couple has claimed in a second sensational conversation with the Daily Mail that the Don’t Worry Darling director continued to have sexual encounters with the Ted Lasso star after he found out she was quitting him.

The nanny says that Wilde dumped Sudeikis, 47, for her current partner on November 8, 2020, and that the two continued to have romantic relations throughout the remainder of the month and into December before Wilde, 38, was spotted with the English pop sensation, 28, at a wedding in January 2021.

The nanny allegedly told the Mail, “I was surprised when I saw pictures of Olivia and Harry holding hands as a duo in the headlines because a month before we were in LA, she was mailing Jason texts saying she loved him.” The actor allegedly demonstrates to the nanny texts and lets the nanny listen to the voice memos and notes.

The nanny said that Jason said, She was only [at the residence], and she was undressed in the pool, and then she slept with me naked in the bed. So she was expressing her complete devotion to him via voicemail.

The nanny claimed that Sudeikis received many conflicting signals due to Wilde’s claimed “love bombing.” The question was, “How is it possible that she was in this relationship a month ago, and now she is holding hands with someone else in front of everyone?” she told the source.

During the second round of her tell-all, the nanny also made the allegation that Wilde gave up her dog so that she could spend more time with Styles, whose celebrity the director is supposedly relying on to remain relevant in the industry.