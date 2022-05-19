The youngest son of Beckham Cruz Beckham showed a rare photo of the interior of the bedroom

The youngest son of Beckham showed a rare photo of the interior of the bedroom. David and Victoria Beckham 's youngest son, 17-year-old Cruz, posted a rare snapshot of a bedroom interior on social media. Hello!

Cruz Beckham posted on his personal blog a picture in which he is depicted lying on the bed with his pet dog named Fig.

The photograph also shows details of the interior of Cruise's bedroom: a desk with a lamp, two speakers, and a vinyl player depicting a monkey with glasses; wall-mounted TV, sticker-glued guitar, and lamp.

Cruz Beckham is the youngest son of David and Victoria Beckham. In addition to him, the football player and the former lead singer of the Spice Girls also bring up 23-year-old Brooklyn, 20-year-old Romeo, and Harper, who will turn 11 in July.

In April, Brooklyn Beckham married the daughter of American billionaire Nelson Peltz Nicola. Romeo, in turn, plans to legalize relations with model Mia Regan in the near future, according to the press.

