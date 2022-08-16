The Woman Whose Home Anne Heche's Car Crashed Into Sends Love To Anne's Family And Friends After Her Death

Anne Heche was recently declared legally dead after her car crashed in a Los Angeles home when she was speeding down a street. Members of the entertainment community mourned the loss of the actress and fans from all around sent their love and support to the friends and family of Anne.

The woman whose home Anne's car crashed into was named Lynne Mishele and she recently took to Instagram to issue a statement regarding the matter. The woman expressed her feelings of deep sorrow over the entire incident in the following words:

“The news of Anne Heche passing is devastating. Her family and her friends and her children, especially, really have suffered a great loss, and my heart goes out for them. This entire situation is tragic and there really are just no words. I’m sending love to everybody involved.”

Mishele lost quite a bit herself during the entire situation as her entire house along with all of her possessions burned down in a fire that started in the aftermath of the car crash. People around her set up a GoFundMe page for her so she may be able to start to replace some of the possessions that she had and restart her life from scratch. The page has managed to raise $170,000 so far.

At the time of the crash, Anne was still conscious but it took firefighters quite a while to put the flames out before they could remove Anne from the wreckage. Anne lost consciousness somewhere between being removed from the wreckage and being taken to the hospital and never regained it afterward.

Anne Heche was initially declared legally dead but was kept alive on life support in order to harvest her organs as she was an organ donor. On Sunday 14th of August, her life support was switched off.

Anne was known for many roles in her lengthy acting career and was also prominently known for dating talk show host Ellen Degeneres for several years before the two broke up. Ellen along with many others in the industry has expressed her grief and sorrow at this tragic development.