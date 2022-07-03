The wife of King Philip VI of Spain met with the wife of US President Joe Biden in Madrid

The corresponding pictures appeared in the photobanks Global Look Press and Getty Images.

Jill Biden arrived in Madrid, where she met Queen Letizia twice. Last Monday, June 27, they had a talk at the Zarzuela Palace, after which they visited the Spanish Association Against Cancer (Asociación Española Contra el Cáncer (AECC)).

The first lady of the United States was dressed in a scarlet suit with a skirt, and the wife of King Philip VI in a polka dot midi dress.

Today, June 28, they visited a center for Ukrainian refugees in the city of Pozuelo de Alarcon.

This time, the wife of US President Joe Biden dressed in a dark blue dress with a floral print, and the Spanish monarch in a white trouser deuce and a silk blouse.

Following his wife, Joe Biden flew to Madrid. The US President will take part in the NATO summit, which will be held in the capital of Spain from June 28 to 30.

Earlier, It was reported that Elizabeth II took part in a military parade in Edinburgh. Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain appeared in public for the second day in a row. It is reported by People.

Today, June 28, in the capital of Scotland, Edinburgh, a parade of the act of loyalty of the armed forces took place.

Elizabeth II personally attended the event. Dressed in a lilac coat and hat, the Queen of Great Britain greeted the assembled military with a smile. The monarch relied on a cane, although a few days ago, she moved without it and even rode a horse.

This is the second exit of Elizabeth II for the current week. The day before, the Queen of Great Britain took part in the ancient Ceremony of the Keys, held at Holyrood Palace in the capital of Scotland, Edinburgh.

The monarch was accompanied by her youngest son, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and his wife, Sophie.