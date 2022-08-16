The Weekend-Long Wedding Festivities For Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Will Take Place In Georgia

One month after exchanging vows in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their ideal wedding. This weekend, the pair will celebrate their marriage, and from what we've heard, it will be a wedding celebration worthy of Vogue.

"J.Lo will take center stage. For their wedding, Ben wanted her to be the center of attention, a source privately reveals to Page Six. According to our informant, their three-day "intimate event for family and friends" will begin with a dinner party on Friday.

The pair will cap their weekend with a BBQ and picnic on Sunday after the official ceremony on Saturday.

Lopez, 53, is anticipated to don a custom-tailored Ralph Lauren dress produced in Italy, and Vogue magazine is anticipated to chronicle her weekend's outfit choices.

Page Six previously revealed that the opulent celebration's elaborate elements were planned by A-list celebrity event designer Colin Cowie. Cowie has staged events for celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan, and even Lopez in the past; his fee ranges from $25,000 to $25 million.

Authorities informed us Stars including Casey Affleck, Jimmy Kimmel, Matt Damon, and Drea de Matteo were invited by the couple. The gathering will actually occur on Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia, according to TMZ's scoop from a month ago.

According to our insider, Lopez will be providing updates via her On the Jlo newsletter, which is also how she announced their Las Vegas wedding.

"We succeeded. Love is lovely. Love is nice. Love, it turns out, is a patient thing. Patient for twenty years," she wrote this month.The couple's representatives did not respond to us right away.

In a previous post, Benjamin Géza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez are actually married, according to insiders at TMZ, and a marriage license was acquired by Page Six from Clark County, Nevada, and issued on Saturday, July 16.