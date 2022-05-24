The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Trailer Released. The adventures of the superhero family continue! As many will remember, in the second season, the Hargreaves siblings struggled to cope with the impending apocalypse, hoping that a trip to 1963 could get things back on track.

However, the reality turned out to be far from fantasy, and rash actions led to no less serious consequences. In the new trailer for the continuation of the series "The Umbrella Academy" from the Netflix service, already beloved characters are faced with a temporary paradox and the birth of alternative copies created in their image and likeness. In addition to the real reincarnation of the heroine of Elliot Page named Vanya in Victor, fans will face a tough clash with another reality.

After returning to the heroes, it becomes obvious that the team was not created at all, and their place of honor rightfully goes to the Sparrow Academy, whose wards also boast supernatural abilities. In any case, it is already clear that the competitors will not have friendly relations, and the battles between them will take a special place in the new season. Even a loyal ally Ben, will not be on the side of opponents, especially when time travel gives him the opportunity to create awesome tentacles.

Advertisement

Recall that the plot of the project from the streaming platform is adapted from the comic book series of the same name, which tells the story of real superhumans. The premiere of the continuation will take place very soon - it is scheduled for June 22, 2022.