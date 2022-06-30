The supermodel Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend are seen together again

A few days after several media announced the breakup of Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker , celebrities were spotted together!

The stars hit the lenses of the paparazzi at the SoHo House in Malibu. In the photos, the model and the basketball player have a nice time together: they smile, laugh, and ... keep at an extremely close distance.

An eyewitness told the tabloid E! News that there was a "strong energy" between Kendall and Devin during the outing.

At some point, as the insider noted, Devin began to whisper something in the model's ear, and she giggled.

Their reunion comes a week after a source close to the Kardashian family told E! News about the parting of the stars.

According to an insider, the supermodel and her boyfriend broke up due to different views on the future a few weeks after attending the Italian wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker together.

Note that so far, neither Kendall nor Devin have publicly commented on their breakup. So, maybe the breakup news is fake? And maybe the guys reconciled!

There is an option that the ex-lovers just decide to remain good friends... But we are still for the version about love.

In a previous post, A week after breaking up with boyfriend Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner seems to have decided to show her ex-lover what he lost.

The star posted several summer shots on social networks, but the first photo attracted the attention of users the most.

The fact is that in the picture, Kendall is sunbathing completely naked the cap does not count.

In the racy photo, Jenner lies on a sun lounger, looking at her phone. Next to the model is her swimsuit, which she took off in order to enjoy sunbathing to the maximum. Well, or in order to annoy Devin.