The stars of the Bridgertons revealed the secret of what the third season of the successful series will be about

In addition, there is information that there will be fewer erotic scenes in the continuation of the show.

Nicola Kohlan, Simone Ashley, and Charitra Chandran presented to the public the official release of the start of work on the third season of the popular project. On this occasion, a closed event was arranged in Los Angeles, on the red carpet of which the performers of the main roles in the series came out.

Nicola Cohlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, the creator of Queen Charlotte's favorite tabloid, has revealed that the new season will revolve around her character's romance with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). According to Variety, the actress said, "Like Lady Whistledown, I've kept this secret for quite some time, literally since the second week of filming the second season."

Actress Simone Ashley, who played the adorable Kate Sharma in the second season, has revealed that there will be even less sex in the third season of The Bridgertons. Fans of the show were disappointed by this news, since in the second season, compared to the first, the number of naughty scenes was reduced to a minimum - in fact, apart from hints and sighs, there was only one sex scene in the seventh episode.

Fans of the show have repeatedly expressed complaints about this to the creators of the series. The success of the first season was directly related to the candid moments between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Duke Simon (Regé-Jean Page). Apparently, wanting to get a younger audience, the producers of "The Bridgertons" decided to choose a romantic-vanilla way of plot development.